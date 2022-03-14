Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.340-$1.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 302.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.10.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

