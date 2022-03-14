eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $50.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.38. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.