Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Receives $13.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECVT shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Ecovyst by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,417,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,476,000 after buying an additional 2,259,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ecovyst by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,246,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,485,000 after buying an additional 401,138 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at $3,873,000. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Ecovyst by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ecovyst by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECVT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,087. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

