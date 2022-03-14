Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,302 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 161.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts stock opened at $122.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $128,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,530 shares of company stock worth $5,325,043. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.