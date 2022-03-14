Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 159.1% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of ELEMF stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. Elemental Royalties has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.44.
