Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $5,876,052.00 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.05, for a total transaction of $5,876,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,018 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total transaction of $5,335,197.36.

On Friday, March 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $268.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,771. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.09 and a 200 day moving average of $250.07. The stock has a market cap of $256.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

