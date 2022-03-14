ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Short Interest Update

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the February 13th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:EGKLF remained flat at $$9.35 during trading hours on Monday. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG provides lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

