Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE EPWR remained flat at $$9.79 during trading hours on Monday. 799,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,286. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $9.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 680,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 295,999 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC grew its stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 235,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,117,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 72,457 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

