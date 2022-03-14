Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Lowered by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 362,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Shares of ENB traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,296,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,895. The firm has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.73.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

