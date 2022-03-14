Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,600

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,700 ($35.38) to GBX 2,600 ($34.07) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,830 ($23.98) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.76) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.10) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($17.24) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,139.20 ($28.03).

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

LON EDV opened at GBX 1,930 ($25.29) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,762.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,755.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 1,505 ($19.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,160 ($28.30).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.