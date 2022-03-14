Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.64.

EDVMF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$45.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $25.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $28.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

