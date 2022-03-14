Enigma Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $185,106.00 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $419,197.58 and approximately $185,106.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.74 or 0.00244854 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004227 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000871 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00033653 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $460.78 or 0.01178477 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

