Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Raised to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Get Enova International alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $33.50 on Monday. Enova International has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.95.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $300,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,082,060 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enova International by 809.1% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Enova International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Enova International by 115.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Enova International during the second quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.