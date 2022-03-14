EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

NPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.38. 84,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,519. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $79.80 and a 1-year high of $117.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,143,000 after acquiring an additional 31,833 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 80.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 20.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

