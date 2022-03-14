Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 2.8% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.58. 8,406,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,668,447. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

