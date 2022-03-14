EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for EOG Resources in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.16. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.21 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.04.

NYSE EOG opened at $116.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $122.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $111,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.