Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.53) for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

VRDN has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

VRDN stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.99. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.31) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $327,482.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,408,000 after acquiring an additional 628,494 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,426,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,978,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,650,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 847,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after acquiring an additional 180,009 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

