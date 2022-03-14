Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Director Robert Glanville Buys 1,000 Shares

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ESNT opened at $40.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.26 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,856,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,934,000 after purchasing an additional 824,430 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Essent Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,473,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,879,000 after purchasing an additional 443,871 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $17,915,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,039,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,774,000 after purchasing an additional 242,294 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

