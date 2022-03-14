Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,295,000 after acquiring an additional 342,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,066,000 after acquiring an additional 247,490 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,444,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,549,000 after acquiring an additional 166,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTRG. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average is $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

