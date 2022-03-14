Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 709,300 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the February 13th total of 1,070,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 886.6 days.

OTCMKTS:ERFSF traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.38. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $151.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.19.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

ERFSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($135.87) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($135.87) to €110.00 ($119.57) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.