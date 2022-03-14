Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 311,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,914. The company has a market capitalization of $143.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.