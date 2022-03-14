Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,050 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,040 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Joel E. Peterson bought 4,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $116,235.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $66,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $196,236 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $26.64 on Monday. CNB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $450.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.15%.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

