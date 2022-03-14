Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 481 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Hawkins by 94,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HWKN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.77. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $978.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $187.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

