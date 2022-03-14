Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 958 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CTS by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,153 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,450,000 after buying an additional 338,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,179,000 after buying an additional 41,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CTS by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTS shares. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $34.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.10. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.77.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is -12.40%.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

