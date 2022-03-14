Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $585,000 Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,468 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 86.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First BanCorp. by 20.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 274,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 23,401 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 94,484.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 54,801 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $12.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

