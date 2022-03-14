Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 24.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 6.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Kforce in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $67.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.89 and a 1 year high of $81.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kforce’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

