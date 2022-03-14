Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,810 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Seneca Foods by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Seneca Foods by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Seneca Foods by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods

Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $48.88 on Monday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $41.54 and a 1 year high of $60.25. The firm has a market cap of $412.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

