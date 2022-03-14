Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

TSE:XTC opened at C$9.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.76. The stock has a market cap of C$363.99 million and a PE ratio of 12.09. Exco Technologies has a 52 week low of C$8.88 and a 52 week high of C$11.50.

XTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark raised their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

