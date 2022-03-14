Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA opened at $0.57 on Monday. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $105.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XELA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

