eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.46

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.46 and last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 2306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The business’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $218,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $390,395.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,584 shares of company stock worth $12,287,027 in the last ninety days. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

