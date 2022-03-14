Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $218.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.52.

EXPE stock opened at $179.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of -80.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.32 and its 200 day moving average is $172.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,691 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,250. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,250,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $195,284,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $136,543,000 after acquiring an additional 480,475 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

