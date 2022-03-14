Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 75.1% from the February 13th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FOLGF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.12. 309,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,856. Falcon Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
