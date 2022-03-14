Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 75.1% from the February 13th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOLGF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.12. 309,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,856. Falcon Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

