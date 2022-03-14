FAT Brands (FAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 21st. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FAT stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.12. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.91%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating ) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of FAT Brands worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAT. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of FAT Brands in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised FAT Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FAT Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

