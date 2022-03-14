FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Up 43.1% in February

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 314,300 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the February 13th total of 219,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.2 days.

OTCMKTS DBMBF traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700. FIBRA Macquarie México has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of FIBRA Macquarie México from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from 30.00 to 29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

