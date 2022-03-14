Filecoin (FIL) Price Hits $17.17 on Major Exchanges

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, Filecoin has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $17.17 or 0.00044292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.03 billion and approximately $196.54 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00044845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.22 or 0.06560289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,802.20 or 1.00091246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00040981 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 176,572,117 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

