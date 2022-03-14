Financial Analysis: Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) versus monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Vertex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of monday.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.3% of Vertex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vertex and monday.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 3 1 4 0 2.13 monday.com 0 2 10 0 2.83

Vertex presently has a consensus target price of $20.43, suggesting a potential upside of 48.25%. monday.com has a consensus target price of $271.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.02%. Given monday.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe monday.com is more favorable than Vertex.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vertex and monday.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex $374.67 million 5.47 -$78.94 million ($0.01) -1,378.00 monday.com $308.15 million 17.49 -$129.29 million N/A N/A

Vertex has higher revenue and earnings than monday.com.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex and monday.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex -0.15% 12.37% 4.72% monday.com -41.96% -27.33% -17.75%

Summary

Vertex beats monday.com on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertex (Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About monday.com (Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry. monday.com Ltd. was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in November 2017. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel with additional offices in New York, New York; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, Australia; Miami, Florida; and San Francisco, California.

