Financial Comparison: First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) & Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) and Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Northern Community Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Salisbury Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northern Community Bancorp $56.67 million 2.59 $14.20 million $0.98 10.81 Salisbury Bancorp $55.57 million 2.78 $16.23 million $5.74 9.40

Salisbury Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Northern Community Bancorp. Salisbury Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Northern Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northern Community Bancorp 25.60% 9.33% 0.77% Salisbury Bancorp 29.31% 12.45% 1.13%

Volatility and Risk

First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats First Northern Community Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Northern Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, CA.

About Salisbury Bancorp (Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account. The company was founded on August 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Lakeville, CT.

