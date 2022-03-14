Financial Comparison: Markel (NYSE:MKL) & Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Markel and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel 18.88% 5.97% 1.74% Palomar 18.50% 14.02% 6.18%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Markel and Palomar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markel 0 2 2 0 2.50 Palomar 0 1 4 0 2.80

Markel currently has a consensus target price of $1,475.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.32%. Palomar has a consensus target price of $82.40, suggesting a potential upside of 39.54%. Given Palomar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Palomar is more favorable than Markel.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Markel and Palomar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel $12.85 billion 1.38 $2.43 billion $176.57 7.37 Palomar $247.79 million 6.06 $45.85 million $1.75 33.74

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. Markel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Markel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Markel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Palomar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Markel has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palomar has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Palomar beats Markel on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Markel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations. The Reinsurance segment includes all treaty reinsurance written within the company’s underwriting operations. Markel was founded by Samuel A. Markel in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

Palomar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance. The company was founded on October 4, 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

