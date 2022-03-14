Financial Comparison: Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) and Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK)

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) and Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Shore Bancshares and Pacific Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares 18.37% 7.97% 0.74% Pacific Valley Bancorp 21.33% N/A N/A

Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shore Bancshares and Pacific Valley Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pacific Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shore Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.38%. Given Shore Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.1% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Pacific Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shore Bancshares and Pacific Valley Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares $83.67 million 4.90 $15.37 million $1.23 16.81 Pacific Valley Bancorp $17.67 million 2.49 $3.77 million $0.94 11.71

Shore Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bancorp. Pacific Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shore Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shore Bancshares beats Pacific Valley Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services. It also offers commercial checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and overnight investment sweep accounts. The company was founded on March 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Valley Bancorp provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, agriculture related businesses, non-profit organizations, professional service providers, and individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers construction and land development, real estate, commercial and agriculture, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit, positive pay, estatement, and order check services; and debit cards. The company operates in Salinas, King City, and Monterey, California. Pacific Valley Bancorp was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

