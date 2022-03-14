Financial Review: Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) & RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU)

Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) and RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Meten EdtechX Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of RISE Education Cayman shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Meten EdtechX Education Group has a beta of -1.25, indicating that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RISE Education Cayman has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meten EdtechX Education Group and RISE Education Cayman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meten EdtechX Education Group N/A N/A N/A RISE Education Cayman -4.14% 5.20% 1.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Meten EdtechX Education Group and RISE Education Cayman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meten EdtechX Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 RISE Education Cayman 0 1 0 0 2.00

Meten EdtechX Education Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,745.02%. RISE Education Cayman has a consensus price target of $2.90, suggesting a potential upside of 268.77%. Given Meten EdtechX Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Meten EdtechX Education Group is more favorable than RISE Education Cayman.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meten EdtechX Education Group and RISE Education Cayman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meten EdtechX Education Group $137.48 million 0.36 -$62.99 million N/A N/A RISE Education Cayman $146.89 million 0.30 -$20.30 million ($0.14) -5.62

RISE Education Cayman has higher revenue and earnings than Meten EdtechX Education Group.

Summary

RISE Education Cayman beats Meten EdtechX Education Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meten EdtechX Education Group (Get Rating)

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. It offers adult and junior ELT services under the Meten brand name, junior ELT services under the ABC brand name, and online ELT services under the Likeshuo brand name through a digital platform and network of learning centers. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 105 self-operated learning centers covering 28 cities in 15 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities, as well as 13 franchised learning centers covering 12 cities in 11 provinces and municipalities. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About RISE Education Cayman (Get Rating)

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

