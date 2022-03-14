Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Update

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 483,900 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the February 13th total of 263,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 242.0 days.

OTCMKTS FINGF traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.50. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.08. Finning International has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $32.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FINGF. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

