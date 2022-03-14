First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

FCCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James downgraded First Community from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

First Community stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.64. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 25.18%. Research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. First Community’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 2.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 5.6% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 360,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 40.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 13.1% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

