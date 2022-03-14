First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by 12.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. First Financial Bankshares has a payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

FFIN stock opened at $46.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 10,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,212 shares of company stock worth $835,314. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,972,000 after purchasing an additional 761,656 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,320,000 after acquiring an additional 152,859 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 703,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,779,000 after acquiring an additional 47,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 169,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 292,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 79,293 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

