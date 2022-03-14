First Midwest Bank Trust Division Acquires 621 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

NYSE:MRK opened at $78.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

