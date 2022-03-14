First Midwest Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock opened at $386.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $409.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $354.14 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.