First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.25 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its holdings in MetLife by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in MetLife by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MET stock opened at $64.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.07. The company has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

