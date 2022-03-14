First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $895,000 Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,174,000 after purchasing an additional 301,765 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,384,000 after acquiring an additional 419,358 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ONEOK by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ONEOK by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,333,000 after acquiring an additional 293,315 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,452,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after acquiring an additional 94,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OKE opened at $66.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $69.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

