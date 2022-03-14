First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 150 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,329,334,000 after acquiring an additional 252,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,228,976,000 after acquiring an additional 205,505 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,222,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $311.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.13 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.47.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

