First Solar (FSLR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/11/2022 – First Solar was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/8/2022 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $88.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $67.00 to $57.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2022 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $140.00 to $78.00.

3/2/2022 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $140.00 to $120.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $92.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $116.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $91.00.

2/16/2022 – First Solar was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/8/2022 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – First Solar was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $80.00.

1/24/2022 – First Solar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Solar is investing heftily to boost production of Series 6 solar modules. It has plans to invest $1.3 billion to add 6.6 GW of manufacturing capacity by 2025. Such investment plans will enable it to fulfill its expanded manufacturing capacity targets, which should bolster its long-term growth. Moreover, the stock holds a solid financial position. Its current ratio came in more than 1. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past one year. However, in certain markets, demand for its utility-scale offerings may be affected by specific regulations or policies of governmental bodies or utility regulators. Unfavorable changes in import tariff for solar products might hurt the stock. A continuous shortage in the supply of polysilicon and a rise in the price of the same may hurt the stock’s performance in the near term.”

1/20/2022 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $83.00.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.72. The stock had a trading volume of 59,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,469. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $569,855. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,902 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after buying an additional 30,514 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,980 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after buying an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,187,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

