First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Up 153.8% in February

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:FIF opened at $14.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $15.03.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.