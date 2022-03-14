First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Up 153.8% in February

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:FIF opened at $14.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $15.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 215,276 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

